Dec 19 The European Central Bank will likely allot 5.0 billion euros ($5.2 billion) at its three-month long-term refinancing operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday. That is more than the 4.57 billion euros maturing. The poll of 18 euro money market traders also found the ECB will lend banks 36.0 billion euros at its weekly tender, just below the 36.8 billion maturing. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK THREE-MONTHS MEDIAN 36.0 5.0 MEAN 35.4 4.8 MODE 35.0 5.0 HIGHEST 40.0 10.0 LOWEST 30.0 2.5 COUNT 18 17 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE <www.ecb.int> ($1 = 0.9573 euros) (Reporting By Purnita Deb, Polling by Krishna Eluri; editing by John Stonestreet)