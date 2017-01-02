Jan 2 The European Central Bank will lend 35.0 billion euros ($36.7 billion) at its seven-day refinancing operation this week, a Reuters poll found on Monday. That median consensus in a poll of 15 money market traders was lower than the 39.1 billion euros maturing from last week's tender. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK MEDIAN 35.0 MEAN 35.0 MODE 33.0 HIGHEST 41.0 LOWEST 30.0 COUNT 15 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE <www.ecb.int> ($1 = 0.9545 euros) (Reporting and polling by Kailash Bathija; editing by John Stonestreet)