April 24 Banks are expected to borrow 3.0 billion euros ($3.3 billion) at the European Central Bank's three-month refinancing operation and 14.9 billion euros at the regular weekly tender, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders forecast on Monday. That compares with 3.35 billion euros maturing from the three-month operation in January and 14.75 billion euros from last week. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK THREE-MONTHS MEDIAN 14.9 3.0 MEAN 14.1 3.2 MODE 15.0 3.0 HIGHEST 16.0 5.0 LOWEST 10.0 1.0 COUNT 20 20 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Reporting by Vartika Sahu; Polling by Shrutee Sarkar; Editing by Larry King)