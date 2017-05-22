May 22 The European Central Bank will allot 13.5 billion euros ($15.1 billion) at its weekly refinancing operation, slightly less than the 13.98 billion euros maturing. Forecasts in the poll of 19 euro money market traders ranged from 10 billion to 14 billion euros. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK MEDIAN 13.5 MEAN 13.2 MODE 14.0 HIGHEST 14.0 LOWEST 10.0 COUNT 19 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Reporting By Krishna Eluri; editing by John Stonestreet)