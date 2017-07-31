POLL-ECB to lend 7 billion euros to banks at weekly tender

July 31 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will lend 7.0 billion euros ($8.2 billion) at its weekly refinancing operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday. This is lower than the 7.35 billion euros maturing from last week. Forecasts in the poll of 20 euro money market traders ranged from 6 billion to 8 billion euros. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK MEDIAN 7.0 MEAN 7.0 MODE 7.0 HIGHEST 8.0 LOWEST 6.0 COUNT 20 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE ($1 = 0.8518 euros) (Reporting by Indradip Ghosh, Polling by Hari Kishan; editing by John Stonestreet)