FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
POLL-ECB to lend 7 billion euros to banks at weekly tender
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 31, 2017 / 9:38 AM / a day ago

POLL-ECB to lend 7 billion euros to banks at weekly tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 31 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will lend 7.0
billion euros ($8.2 billion) at its weekly refinancing
operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
    This is lower than the 7.35 billion euros maturing from last
week.
    Forecasts in the poll of 20 euro money market traders ranged
from 6 billion to 8 billion euros.
    
 ALLOTMENT   ONE-WEEK
 MEDIAN         7.0
 MEAN           7.0
 MODE           7.0
 HIGHEST        8.0
 LOWEST         6.0
 COUNT          20
 
GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS
ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS
ECB WEBSITE
($1 = 0.8518 euros)

 (Reporting by Indradip Ghosh, Polling by Hari Kishan; editing
by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.