There is just one chance in four the European Central Bank will eventually buy sovereign bonds to stimulate the euro zone economy, according to a poll by Reuters of money market traders.

But the traders were split on whether other ECB policy measures alone would be enough to boost the economy and raise the inflation rate closer to the ECB's target.

The ECB announced on Thursday it would buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds - but not sovereign bonds - in its latest attempt to raise prices in a region battling the threat of deflation. The central bank will probably buy some 300 billion euros worth of the securities, according to the poll.

A snap poll of 40 economists after the ECB meeting showed almost three-quarters of them thought the new measures would be effective. They saw a 40 percent chance of sovereign bond purchases.

The ECB also cut interest rates from record lows, although few traders polled by Reuters before Thursday's meeting expected a lower deposit rate would help boost interbank lending.

"The cut in the interest rates won't do much, but the ABS and the covered bond purchases should push money into the real economy and spur some inflation, but I'm still skeptical until it happens," a euro money market trader said.

Monday's poll of 24 euro money market traders also showed banks will borrow 109.0 billion euros at the ECB's regular weekly tender, less than the 111.2 billion euros maturing this week.

They will repay 3.5 billion euros in total of the two crisis loans they took from the ECB in 2011 and 2012, much less than the 9.1 billion euros they will return this week. ----------------------------------------------------------------

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 109.0 MEAN 109.0 MODE 105.0 HIGHEST 130.0 LOWEST 98.0 COUNT 24 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------

THREE-YEAR LTRO REPAYMENTS

FIRST LTRO SECOND LTRO ---------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 1.0 2.5 MEAN 1.4 3.4 MODE 1.0 1.0 HIGHEST 5.0 10.0 LOWEST 0.2 0.5 COUNT 23 23 ----------------------------------------------------------------

