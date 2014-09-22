Sept 22 The second tranche of the European Central Bank's cheap cash loans due in December will attract better demand than last week's sale, but it is still likely to leave a third of the total 400 billion euros on offer untapped, a Reuters poll showed.

Euro zone money-market traders said the central bank's plans to purchase asset-backed securities and covered bonds next month probably won't interfere with plans by commercial banks to tap the ECB's cheap loans.

The December tranche is expected to total 175 billion euros, according to the median forecast from 21 traders polled on Monday.

Banks took up just 82.6 billion euros in the first auction last week, much less than expected, and just a fraction of the more than 1 trillion euros that banks took up a few years ago in two similar loans in the depths of the euro zone debt crisis.

The difference is that those had no strings attached, and the latest loans are tied to banks actually lending the money to businesses - hence the term TLTROs, or Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations.

"The market is clearly disappointed with last week's take-up," said one euro money market trader. "But in December, we might see at least twice the amount."

While 15 of 18 traders who answered an extra question said the ABS programme will not hurt demand for loans, three said it would.

That suggests that the various policy steps the ECB has taken - all falling short of outright sovereign bond purchases - could be complicating the desired policy response, to boost bank lending and get inflation back to the 2 percent target ceiling.

"Next month the ECB will come out with details on the ABS purchases. If that looks more favourable, then it could really bring my forecast down," the trader added.

The latest survey of 21 traders also showed banks are expected to borrow 100 billion euros in the regular weekly tender and 8 billion euros in the three-month operation.

Banks took 105.69 billion euros at last week's tender and 10.38 billion euros in June.

Banks are expected to repay 9.5 billion euros of long-term loans they took from the ECB next week, less than half of what they are expected to repay this week, a Reuters poll showed. ----------------------------------------------------------------

ALLOTMENT ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK THREE-MONTH --------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 100.0 8.0 MEAN 93.4 7.9 MODE 100.0 10.0 HIGHEST 120.0 10.9 LOWEST 35.0 5.0 COUNT 21 21 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------

THREE-YEAR LTRO REPAYMENTS

THREE-YEAR LTRO REPAYMENTS

FIRST LTRO SECOND LTRO ---------------------------------------------------------------- MEDIAN 4.5 5.0 MEAN 4.4 6.0 MODE 5.0 5.0 HIGHEST 12.0 25.0 LOWEST 0.5 0.5 COUNT 20 20 ----------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting By Ashrith Rao Doddi; Polling by Sarbani Haldar and Diptarka Roy; Editing by Larry King)