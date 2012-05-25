MILAN, May 25 (IFR) - Peter Praet, a member of the ECB
executive board, became an unlikely defender of the
anti-regulation lobby on Friday when he said that regulatory
pressure was segmenting markets inside national borders.
A speech given by Praet echoed the views made by various
members of the banking industry during a two-day International
Capital Markets Association conference in Milan.
"Regulatory pressure tends to segment markets inside borders
and we have to fight against disintegration forces," he said.
"It is very important to reemphasise the need for financial
integration, not just in the eurozone but in the world."
"The level of complexity of the financial sector is
reflected in the complexity of the regulatory reforms," he
added. "It will take years and year and years for everything to
be implemented."
He added that regulation could also encourage
pro-cyclicality.
"Reforms are being implemented in a difficult market
environment and market pressure has meant that reforms that
should have been implemented over time are being brought ahead,"
he said. "As a result, we are seeing significant pro-cyclical
consequences of the regulatory reforms underway."
His speech will have been music to the ears of those
attending the ICMA conference and echoed views made by
participants in earlier panels.
George Handjinicolaou, deputy chief executive at
International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), also
argued the previous day that attempts by officials to take a
regional approach to regulation could lead to risk bifurcation.
"All the regulatory initiatives will lead to incremental
cost but it remains to be seen if they make the system safer and
more immune to future crisis," he said.
Meanwhile, Martin Egan, global head of primary markets at
BNP Paribas, argued that putting excessive constraints on the
industry would make the markets less liquid than they already
are.
The sheer weight of various regulatory initiatives across
the banking, insurance and fund management industry has led many
market participants to say that they could have unintended
consequences. However, the industry has not been helped by
events such as the JP Morgan USD2bn loss, which appear to
reinforce the calls for more regulation rather than less.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy)