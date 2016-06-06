FRANKFURT, June 6 A perception that a central
bank is close to the limit of how far it can cut interest rates
tends to weigh on inflation, making it harder to lift price
growth back to target, a research paper published by the
European Central Bank showed on Monday.
The ECB has been battling with the limit of its interest
rate policy for some time. Desperate to boost inflation, it has
cut its deposit rate twice since December, rowing back on a
long-standing pledge that interest rates had reached their lower
bound.
It now argues that rates could still go lower, if needed,
though policymakers admit that the room for further cuts is
limited.
"The possibility that future adverse shocks will force the
central bank to lower the policy rate to its effective lower
bound (ELB) gives rise to a downward bias in inflation
expectations by creating tail risk in future inflation," said
the paper, also published by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The ECB, which is also buying 80 billion euros worth of
assets, said last week rates will stay at current or lower
levels for a long time.
The risk of hitting a constraint on rates could cause
inflation to undershoot the target by as much as 45 basis
points, said the authors, whose views do not necessarily
represent those of the ECB or the Fed.
The perception that rates will hit a constraint reduces
expected marginal costs for forward-looking firms, who will then
already lower their prices even when the policy rate is not yet
at their bottom, the paper said.
"The effective lower bound thus weighs on current inflation
outcomes through private sector expectations even if the policy
rate is currently not constrained by the lower bound," it said.
The ECB has missed its inflation target of close to 2
percent for three straight years and forecasts show it will
continue to miss it for at least three years.
"Our model suggests that achieving the inflation target may
be more difficult now than before the Great Recession, if the
recent lower bound experience, together with the recent downward
assessment of the long-run growth rate of the economy and
long-run equilibrium policy rate, have made the private sector
to increase its assessment of the likelihood of hitting the ELB
in the future," it said.
