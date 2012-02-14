FRANKFURT Feb 14 Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks remained unchanged in the week ending Feb. 10, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 0.1 billion euros to 277.5 billion euros, the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone shrank by 6.343 billion euros to 2.656 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)