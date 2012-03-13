FRANKFURT, March 13 Cash deposits to cover the declining value of guarantees posted against European Central Bank loans rose to their highest level ever last week, balance sheet data showed on Tuesday.

Deposits related to margin calls - money that banks place at the ECB after the market value of their collateral value declines - ticked up to 17.3 billion euros at the end of last week from 17.1 billion the week before, the previous record high.

High cash deposits to cover margin calls could be a sign that some banks were running out of eligible collateral to cover the shortfall last week after the securities they had posted fell in value.

Banks in some euro zone countries, including Greece, have also access to Emergency Liquidity Assistance by their national central banks against collateral with looser rules than the ECB uses in its operations.

The ECB stopped accepting Greek government bonds as collateral late last month, throwing a spanner into works for Greek bank financing. However, it said on Thursday that it restarted accepting them.

Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks rose by 4 million euros to 423.449 billion euros in the week ending March 9, the ECB also said.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 1.2 billion euros to 249.7 billion euros, the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

Gold holdings rose because of purchase by 1 euro zone central bank, the ECB said.

It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone fell to 3.006 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Ron Askew; editing by Ron Askew)