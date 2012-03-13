FRANKFURT, March 13 Cash deposits to cover
the declining value of guarantees posted against European
Central Bank loans rose to their highest level ever last week,
balance sheet data showed on Tuesday.
Deposits related to margin calls - money that banks place at
the ECB after the market value of their collateral value
declines - ticked up to 17.3 billion euros at the end of last
week from 17.1 billion the week before, the previous record
high.
High cash deposits to cover margin calls could be a sign
that some banks were running out of eligible collateral to cover
the shortfall last week after the securities they had posted
fell in value.
Banks in some euro zone countries, including Greece, have
also access to Emergency Liquidity Assistance by their national
central banks against collateral with looser rules than the ECB
uses in its operations.
The ECB stopped accepting Greek government bonds as
collateral late last month, throwing a spanner into works for
Greek bank financing. However, it said on Thursday that it
restarted accepting them.
Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks
rose by 4 million euros to 423.449 billion euros in the week
ending March 9, the ECB also said.
Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central
banks fell by 1.2 billion euros to 249.7 billion euros, the ECB
said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.
Gold holdings rose because of purchase by 1 euro zone
central bank, the ECB said.
It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the
17 national central banks in the euro zone fell to 3.006
trillion euros.
For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press
