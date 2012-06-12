FRANKFURT, June 12 Gold and gold receivables
held by euro zone central banks fell by 1 million euros to
432.702 billion euros in the week ending June 8, the European
Central Bank said on Tuesday.
Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central
banks rose by 1.8 billion euros to 225 billion euros, the ECB
said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.
Gold holdings fell because of sales by one euro zone central
bank, consistent with the latest Central Bank Gold Agreement,
the ECB said.
It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the
17 national central banks in the euro zone rose by 7 billion
euros to 3.010 trillion euros.
For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press
