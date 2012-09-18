FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks remained at 433.778 billion euros in the week ending Sept. 14, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 4.1 billion euros to 234.9 billion euros ($308.59 billion), the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

The ECB added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone fell by 12.481 billion euros to 3.061 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)