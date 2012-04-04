FRANKFURT, April 4 Gold and gold receivables
held by euro zone central banks rose by 9.3 billion euros to
432.705 billion euros after a quarterly revaluation, the
European Central Bank said on Wednesday.
Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central
banks fell by 22.4 billion euros to 228.1 billion, also
reflecting the quarterly revaluation, while the combined balance
sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro
zone inched up to 2.964 trillion euros.
For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press
(Reporting by Marc Jones)