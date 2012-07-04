FRANKFURT, July 4 The value of gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks rose 1.1 billion euros to 434 billion euros after a quarterly revaluation, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks jumped by 13.5 billion euros to 243 billion after the reassessment and due to portfolio transactions and the ECB's dollar-denominated loans to banks.

Aside from the revaluation, one central bank sold gold and another sold gold coin.

The increases pushed the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone to a new record 3.1 trillion euros.

