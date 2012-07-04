FRANKFURT, July 4 The value of gold and gold
receivables held by euro zone central banks rose 1.1 billion
euros to 434 billion euros after a quarterly revaluation, the
European Central Bank said on Wednesday.
Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central
banks jumped by 13.5 billion euros to 243 billion after the
reassessment and due to portfolio transactions and the ECB's
dollar-denominated loans to banks.
Aside from the revaluation, one central bank sold gold and
another sold gold coin.
The increases pushed the combined balance sheet of the ECB
and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone to a new
record 3.1 trillion euros.
