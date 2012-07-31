FRANKFURT, July 31 Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks fell by 2 million euros to 433.777 billion euros in the week ending July 27, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 3.7 billion euros to 246.7 billion euros, the ECB also said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

Gold holdings fell because of sales of gold coin by two euro zone central banks, the ECB said. It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone rose to 3.094 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)