FRANKFURT Aug 7 Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 433.778 billion euros in the week ending Aug. 3, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks fell by 0.8 billion euros to 245.9 billion euros, the ECB also said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone fell by 9 billion euros to 3.085 trillion.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)