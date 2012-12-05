BRIEF-New World Development Co Ltd says HY profit attributable HK$4.34 billion
* HY profit attributable HK$ 4.34 billion versus HK$3.30 billion
FRANKFURT Dec 5 The European Central Bank has urged the EU Commission to come up with a plan for a central mechanism to wind down banks in order to assure the euro zone's financial system functions even if some banks are in trouble, the ECB said on Wednesday.
The resolution scheme is one of three pillars that form the banking union that aims at underpinning lenders and the euro currency. The other two are a new banking supervisory body and a combined means of deposit protection to prevent bank runs.
"The ECB calls on the Commission to urgently present a separate proposal for an independent European Resolution Mechanism, including aspects of a common European Resolution Fund," the ECB said in a legal opinion.
This resolution fund "would, as a minimum, be financed by the financial institutions", the bank added. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)
* HY profit attributable HK$ 4.34 billion versus HK$3.30 billion
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Northern Trust Corp has deployed a new blockchain-based system built with International Business Machines Corp to record information on transactions involving private equity funds, in one of the first commercial deployments of the nascent technology.
By Susan Mathew Feb 22 Southeast Asian stock markets were largely flat on Wednesday, except Singapore which gained tracking U.S. stocks that rose to record highs on Tuesday driven by strong earnings. Stellar results by consumer stocks took Wall Street higher while the U.S. dollar strengthened on hawkish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday strengthening the case for rate hikes to remain on track. Singapore stocks snapped two days of losses, rising 0.5 per