FRANKFURT, April 17 There was a widespread
easing in financing terms for euro-dominated securities in the
three months to the end of February, a European Central Bank
survey on credit terms and conditions in the sector showed on
Thursday.
The ECB and euro zone central banks surveyed 28 large banks,
comprising 13 euro area banks and 15 banks with head offices
outside the euro area, between December 2013 and February 2014
on changes in credit terms and conditions.
"Across the entire range of securities financing and OTC
derivatives transactions, offered price terms (such as financing
rates/spreads) have eased, on balance, for nearly all types of
counterparty covered in the survey," the ECB said.
Survey respondents cited changes in general market liquidity
and functioning as being behind the easing in credit terms, as
well as increased competition and an increased willingness to
take on risk.
"Respondents to the March 2014 survey, on balance, expect
the easing of credit terms to continue over the next three-month
reference period from March 2014 to June 2014," it added.
For the full survey, click on: here
(Writing by Paul Carrel)