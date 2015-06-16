LONDON, June 16 The euro zone's new single securities settlement platform being launched next week will bolster financial stability in Greece and the wider single currency area, a top European Central Bank official said on Tuesday.

The ECB's T2S platform to unify settlement of euro-denominated stocks and bonds starts operating on June 22 when Greece, Malta, Switzerland and Romania link in. Settlement refers to exchanging cash for legal ownership of a security.

Italy gets on board by August, with other countries like France and Germany joining by 2017.

T2S represents a major integration of European financial markets to drive down the cost of cross-border trading and create a more efficient capital market. It aims to unify a fragmented network of 30 settlement houses with diverging rules.

Yves Mersch, an ECB executive board member, said Greece had voluntarily agreed to form part of the first wave and he did not expect anything to go wrong when the system goes live.

Greece is currently in a standoff with its euro zone and international creditors as a potential default looms within two weeks.

"In any case, the participation in such a system contributes to financial stability, so whatever would not come out of the political process, I think financial stability is still a public good that's in high necessity all over Europe, especially also in Greece," Mersch said.

The new system will only handle euro-denominated securities at first but Mersch hopes other currencies will join later to boost volume and drive down costs further.

He said the Swedish banking sector had confirmed it was "revisiting the case" for joining T2S and the Swedish central bank was following developments, with a first exchange of views among technical staff already held.

The ECB has also held talks with the Bank of England after a European Union court rejected an ECB policy to force securities clearing houses to relocate to the euro zone if they clear a large amount of euro-denominated securities.

Mersch said "fruitful contact" showed there was some interest at the BoE in exploring the use of Target 2, the cash leg of T2S, at clearing houses operating in euros but based in London. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)