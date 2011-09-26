NEW YORK, Sept 26 Monetary policy officials in Europe have already begun discussing the next steps they will take to quell the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, as policymakers work to finalize the European Financial Stability Fund, An ECB official said on Monday.

European Central Bank board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi told an audience at a conference organized by Medley Advisors it was easier to implement monetary policy than it was to implement fiscal policy, but that monetary policy alone could not solve the European crisis.

He said policymakers all agreed, however, that another collapse of an institution like the 2008 Lehman Brothers bankruptcy needed to be avoided at all costs. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)