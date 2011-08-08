LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - Last night the ECB released a statement confirming that it will actively implement its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) bond buying programme, and it has not taken long for those purchases to begin, with chatter in the Street already indicating that the ECB is in buying Italian BTP's in EUR50m clips, while there are also rumours that the Bank of Spain is in buying Bonos, with government bond trading desks reporting a total of EUR700m having been purchased by 07.30GMT.

This has led to a major knee-jerk contraction in yields across the curve, with 10 years in by 90bp for both sovereigns, taking the yields to 5.35% in Italy and 5.25% in Spain. As ever when cash buying is prevalent CDS is lagging a tad, with Italy and Spain a mere 55bp and 65bp tighter in protection markets at 320bp and 325bp respectively.

The question is whether or not this tightening is sustainable enough to bring yields back down to a level where these two sovereigns can easily access funds in the market? One suspects if the aggressive intervention by the ECB can bring yields back to 4.5% and keep them there, then they've got a chance.

WILL IT BE ENOUGH?

The problem is that the market has seen all this before, with the initial SMP bringing huge spread tightening in Greece, Portugal and Ireland to no avail as all three third tier peripherals were forced to go down the bailout route. This cannot be an eventuality in Italy, where the sheer scale of the redemption and coupon payments on the country's debt would make a comprehensive bailout unfeasible.

And so we are approaching the crossroad with some rapidity here. The next few sessions will be a battleground with the ECB having to take on the bond vigilantes that are bent on drawing the line on the single currency as a 13-year experiment that simply could never work given the economic, fiscal and political divides within the union.

This week will probably see the first skirmishes of the battle going to the ECB, who have finally plucked up the courage to take a proactive stance on the crisis after months of dithering.

On the plus side, the ECB has stemmed what was becoming a bit of a liquidity problem in the money markets by reinstating the 6-month LTRO after the 3-month Libor/OIS spread began to gap out alarmingly last week, moving out 5bp to +40bp.

This reintroduction of the SMP in thin illiquid summer markets should also see the bears taking cover in the woods for the time being.

Once this initial tightening has taken place it will be interesting to see how this develops. The ECB will need to keep up this aggressive buying stance in the medium term to prop up the markets. If they do not satisfy the market with concerted and consistent buying across the curve, an increasingly edgy investor base may well take a look at the lower yields as decide that this is a selling opportunity that is too good to miss.

Personally, I would not be aggressively positioned here. The wise move will be to see just how much this aggressive buying tightens spreads over the course of the next few days and then take stock.

The first level to look for will be the 5% breakout resistance levels from the end of June, and then the 4.75-4.85% level that was the March to beginning of June range. (Adam Parry - IFR Markets; Editing by Alex Chambers)