FRANKFURT Feb 24 The European Central
Bank may have made it harder for debt-strained euro zone
countries to raise funding by exempting itself from taking
losses on its Greek bond holdings, Standard & Poor's said on
Friday.
The rating agency said it decided not to take any rating
action after the ECB swapped its Greek bond holdings for new
debt to avoid taking losses along with private bondholders in a
deal to reduce Greece's debt burden.
Euro zone sources said the ECB was able to swap the Greek
bonds it had bought in the open market since May 2010 because it
had acted to ensure financial stability and facilitate the
implementation of monetary policy and not as an investor.
However, S&P said the ECB's status had changed at least in
this instance "from implicit super-senior creditor to an
explicit one".
S&P downgraded several euro zone countries after it was
established in March last year that the permanent European
rescue fund ESM would have preferred status over other
creditors, S&P said.
It pointed, however, to some key risks stemming from the ECB
move, which could deter private investors from buying bonds of
countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland which the
ECB has been supporting in the markets.
"We believe that this development (seniority of ECB) could
further weaken the prospects of peripheral euro zone sovereigns
currently receiving official funding to regain the ability to
access the capital markets and could raise borrowing rates of
those sovereigns still accessing the primary markets," it said.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)