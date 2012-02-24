* S&P warns ECB bond loss avoidance creates seniority
* Move could push up euro zone borrowing costs
* Says does not trigger downgrades
By Marc Jones and Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 The European Central
Bank's decision to exempt itself from taking losses on its Greek
bonds gives its senior status in the bond market and may push up
borrowing costs of other debt-strained euro zone countries,
Standard & Poor's said on Friday.
The ECB and the 17 euro zone central banks made cosmetic
changes to the 62 billion euros worth of bonds they own this
week to avoid being pulled into Greece's debt reduction deal,
which will see private investors lose well over half their
money.
S&P, which carried out a mass downgrade of nine euro zone
states last month, said the ECB's move was another blow for the
bloc's weaker countries, changing the ECB's status at least in
this instance "from implicit super-senior creditor to an
explicit one."
"We believe that this development (seniority of ECB) could
further weaken the prospects of peripheral euro zone sovereigns
currently receiving official funding to regain the ability to
access the capital markets and could raise borrowing rates of
those sovereigns still accessing the primary markets," it said
in a statement.
S&P downgraded several euro zone countries after it was
established in March last year that the permanent European
rescue fund ESM would have preferred status over other
creditors.
While it opted not to follow suit this time around, it said
it put further pressure on weaker parts of the euro zone.
"The prospect of effective subordination may lead investors
to expect higher coupons in order to compensate for this
additional risk, which in turn may have negative consequences
for a sovereign's debt sustainability and therefore may increase
the likelihood of a sovereign default."
S&P's criticism appears to be backed up by the increase this
week in the level of reward investors demand to hold Portuguese
debt. (for graphics click r.reuters.com/hyb65p
link.reuters.com/mac36s)
In contrast, however, Italian and Spanish yields how shown
no reaction, although both face a tough couple of months of
issuance which is likely to test the recent improvement in
sentiment towards them.
Other rating agencies have also raised concerns about the
ECB's Greek bond move.
Fitch's Greek analyst Paul Rawkins told Reuters this week
that there would be an inevitable read-across from the decision,
and although the market expected the ECB's move, it was still
too early to gauge the true impact.
S&P also warned that the decision not to take losses on its
Greek bonds could also blunt the potency of the ECB's emergency
bond buying programme.
That is unlikely to concern the ECB at present. The bank has
wound down its purchases over the last month and a half and in a
symbolic move bought nothing at all last week.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)