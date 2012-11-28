FRANKFURT Nov 28 Spanish banks reduced their
government bond holdings in October, while Italian banks bought
more sovereign debt, European Central Bank data showed on
Wednesday as tension in financial markets eased after the
announcement of the ECB's new bond-buying plan.
Spanish banks trimmed their government bond holdings by 5.2
billion euros after an 8.8 billion increase in September. Their
total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, fell to
253.7 billion euros in October.
Meanwhile, Italian banks bought more securities issued by
euro zone governments, spending a net 10.5 billion euros and
their total value rising to 364.2 billion.
The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks
hold, but the figures give a good picture of how much of the 1
trillion euros the ECB has pumped into the market in twin 3-year
liquidity operations is finding its way into the government bond
market.
Portuguese banks reduced their holdings of government debt
by 0.4 billion euros, the data showed, while Greek banks cut
theirs by 0.08 billion euros.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Eva Kuehnen)