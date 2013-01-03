FRANKFURT Jan 3 Spanish and Italian banks
bought government debt in November, European Central Bank data
showed on Thursday as tension in financial markets eased in the
wake of the announcement of the ECB's new bond-buying plan.
Spanish banks added 4.2 billion euros to their government
bond holdings after a 5.2 billion decrease in October. Their
total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, rose to
259.4 billion euros.
Meanwhile, Italian banks spent a net 2.1 billion euros on
government bonds, with their total value rising to a record-high
level of 370.1 billion euros.
The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks
hold, but the figures give a good picture of how much of the 1
trillion euros the ECB has pumped into the market in twin 3-year
liquidity operations is finding its way into the government bond
market.
Portuguese banks also added to their holdings of government
debt, by 728 million euros, the data showed, while Greek banks'
sovereign debt holdings were virtually unchanged.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)