FRANKFURT Jan 28 Spanish and Italian banks
reduced their government debt holdings in December, European
Central Bank data showed on Monday even after sizable increases
earlier this year.
Spanish banks cut 4.3 billion euros from their government
bond holdings after a 4.4 billion increase in November. Their
total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, fell to
256.5 billion euros.
Italian banks shed a net 13.5 billion euros of government
bonds, with their total value falling to 356.7 billion euros.
Greek banks also reduced their government debt holdings, by
4.3 billion euros to 20.1 billion, while Portuguese banks cut
their government debt exposure by 2.0 billion euros, the data
showed.
The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks
hold, but the figures give a good picture of how much of the 1
trillion euros the ECB has pumped into the market in twin 3-year
liquidity operations is finding its way into the government bond
market.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)