* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
FRANKFURT May 29 Spanish banks reduced their exposure to government debt in April, while Italian banks kept stocking up on the paper, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday.
The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks hold, but with a recent easing of market pressure on the governments struggling most with high debt, foreign and local investors are returning to euro zone bond markets.
Spanish banks cut 10.3 billion euros from their government bond holdings, offsetting a 15.9 billion increase in March. Italian banks, on the contrary, kept adding to their sovereign debt holdings, recording a 7.4 billion increase after a 10.8 billion rise in March.
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
SINGAPORE, March 10 Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has shut some China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development to adapt to stricter foreign exchange policies and as it looks to diversify its sales strategy for the project.