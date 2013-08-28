BRIEF-NZX announces appointment of Richard Bodman to board
* Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Aug 28 Spanish, Italian and French banks offloaded some of their government bonds in July, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday.
Spanish banks sold 5.8 billion euros worth of government bonds in July, reversing the 16.5-billion-euro increase in June.
Italian banks also sold some of their sovereign debt, recording a 6.3 billion euro decrease after a 10.8 billion rise in June.
The fall was the largest in France, where banks sold 21.7 billion euros worth of government bonds from their portfolios in July. Adjusted for market value, banks' sovereign debt holdings fell to their lowest since August 2012.
The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks hold, but with a recent easing of market pressure on the governments struggling most with high debt, foreign and local investors are returning to euro zone bond markets. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
TORONTO, March 8 BMO Global Asset Management has laid off several portfolio managers and management staff in a restructuring of its buy-side equity team, according to two people familiar with the situation.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will cut the interest rate it charges on rollover credit card loans as Brazil's No. 1 lender seeks to comply with new rules to reduce the cost of borrowing for cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's largest economy.