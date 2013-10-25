FRANKFURT Oct 25 Spanish, Italian and French banks offloaded some of their government bonds in September, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

Spanish banks sold 3.5 billion euros worth of government bonds in September, after a 2.2-billion-euro decrease in August.

Italian banks also sold some of their sovereign debt, recording a 724 million euro decrease after selling 1.2 billion in August. At a market value of 423.2 billion, Italian banks' holdings of government bonds are the largest in the 17-country euro zone.

The fall in government bond holdings was the largest in Germany, where banks sold 4.1 billion euros worth of government bonds from their portfolios in September.

French banks sold 1.5 billion euros worth of government bonds in September. Adjusted for market value, French banks' sovereign debt holdings fell to their lowest since August 2012.

The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks hold, but with a recent easing of market pressure on the governments struggling most with high debt, foreign and local investors are returning to euro zone bond markets. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)