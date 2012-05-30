FRANKFURT May 30 Firms and consumers pulled
their money out of Spanish banks in April, European Central Bank
data showed on Wednesday, as the Spanish government struggles to
shore up its banking system.
Spain's banking woes - the result of a burst property bubble
aggravated by recession - have combined with growing uncertainty
about Greece's survival in the euro zone to reignite the euro
sovereign debt crisis.
Data from the ECB showed that private sector deposits in
Spanish banks fell 1.9 percent in April, reversing a slight rise
in March.
Total deposits decreased to 1.625 trillion euros from 1.656
trillion in March, and are about 6.7 percent below their peak in
June 2011.
Other countries in the middle of the debt crisis showed
little change.
In Greece deposits rose slightly to 171.5 billion euros from
171.1 billion.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which is for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. The measure excludes deposits from central
government and financial institutions.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)