FRANKFURT Oct 12 Spain's economic recovery has
picked up pace, accompanied by strong job creation, but
unemployment remains high and financial imbalances, dating to
the pre-crisis years, are still substantial, the European
Central Bank and the European Commission said on Monday.
"Overall, past structural reforms, bank recapitalisation and
supportive financial conditions are increasingly reflected in
the stabilisation of the financial sector, a strong economic
recovery and low sovereign risk premia," the ECB said following
the fourth review of Spain's now concluded bailout programme.
"Nonetheless, significant challenges remain. Sound public
finances and sustained reform efforts are paramount to sustain
the recovery, further rebalance the economy and maintain low
risk premia going forward," it added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell)