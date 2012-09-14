INVESTMENT FOCUS-Sovereign funds increasingly do their own private equity deals
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
NICOSIA, Sept 14 The European Central Bank is not negotiating alongside the International Monetary Fund a rescue package for Spain worth potentially 300 billion euros, a spokeswoman said on Friday, denying an earlier newspaper report.
"The reporting is unfounded. No negotiations are ongoing. It would be up to Spanish authorities to make a request," the spokeswoman said. "The conditionality required as a prerequisite of the ECB's (Outright Market Transactions) is known."
Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Friday, without naming its sources, that the ECB and IMF were in negotiations.
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
Feb 17 Clothing firm Sunrise Brands LLC has bid for the e-commerce business and intellectual property of bankrupt U.S. retailer The Limited, challenging a $26.3 million offer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, people familiar with the matter said.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.