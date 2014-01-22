FRANKFURT Jan 22 The European Central Bank
proposed Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who will join the ECB executive
board next Monday, as vice chair of the new European banking
watchdog.
Lautenschlaeger was formerly vice president at Germany's
Bundesbank and in charge of banking supervision there, which
means she is well qualified for the No. 2 position at the Single
Supervisory Mechanism.
"Sabine Lautenschlaeger is a highly regarded expert in the
banking supervision world and I look forward to working with
her," ECB President Mario Draghi said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The European Parliament will decide on the approval of the
candidate proposed by the ECB.
(Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde and Eva Taylor; Editing by John
Stonestreet)