FRANKFURT Nov 4 The European Central Bank's
decision to cut interest rates does not reflect a strategic
shift towards pragmatism, European Central Bank policymaker
Juergen Stark said on Friday, and urged the ECB to end its bond
purchase programme as soon as possible.
The ECB surprised markets by cutting rates to 1.25 percent
on Thursday at its first policy meeting under its new president,
Mario Draghi.
"Yesterday's decision has nothing to do with pragmatism,"
Stark said at a conference about credit policies, adding that he
made the proposal to cut interest rates.
(Reporting By Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)