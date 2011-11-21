DUBLIN Nov 21 Outgoing European Central Bank board member Juergen Stark warned on Monday that euro bonds would not solve Europe's debt crisis and would only be feasible once member states agreed to share more sovereignty.

"In my personal view euro bonds, even if they were called 'stability bonds' will not resolve the sovereign debt crisis in Europe because with euro bonds you do not tackle the structural problems some countries are facing," Stark told journalists.

"Euro bonds at a later stage seem to be feasible only with the transfer of national sovereignty to a supranational" level, he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)