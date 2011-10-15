FRANKFURT Oct 15 Changing the terms of
investors' bonds in the euro zone makes the bloc look like a
risky investment proposition, European Central Bank policymaker
Juergen Stark said in a newspaper interview published on
Saturday.
Stark made the comments as euro zone officials review the
terms of a second aid package for Greece, including the private
sector involvement (PSI), because Athens is in a deeper than
expected recession and market interest rates have changed.
A Franco-German crisis plan is likely to ask banks to accept
bigger losses on their Greek debt than the 21 percent spelled
out in a July plan for a second bailout of Athens, which now
looks insufficient.
Stark, who is resigning from the ECB and said he would leave
the bank in 2-1/2 months, said this was wrong.
"Governments should stick to honour their obligations, just
like others," he told Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad.
"They cannot just say to investors: we will change your
contracts. They have violated that fundamental principle. This
makes Europe look like a very risky region to invest in."
Stark's remarks echoed a broad warning the ECB reiterated on
Thursday that any form of government debt writedown that forces
the private sector to take losses could damage the euro and the
bloc's banks.
Stark pressed governments to show more leadership by
explaining the euro zone crisis to their citizens to win support
for policy response measures.
"European politicians follow the public opinion, instead of
leading it. That leads to a sort of re-nationalisation of
European politics," he said, pressing governments to put their
public finances in order.
"Our mindset should change. It cannot go on that we continue
to pile up debt," he said. "The only solution is debt reduction:
spend less, reform more."
