FRANKFURT Oct 15 Changing the terms of investors' bonds in the euro zone makes the bloc look like a risky investment proposition, European Central Bank policymaker Juergen Stark said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

Stark made the comments as euro zone officials review the terms of a second aid package for Greece, including the private sector involvement (PSI), because Athens is in a deeper than expected recession and market interest rates have changed.

A Franco-German crisis plan is likely to ask banks to accept bigger losses on their Greek debt than the 21 percent spelled out in a July plan for a second bailout of Athens, which now looks insufficient.

Stark, who is resigning from the ECB and said he would leave the bank in 2-1/2 months, said this was wrong.

"Governments should stick to honour their obligations, just like others," he told Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad.

"They cannot just say to investors: we will change your contracts. They have violated that fundamental principle. This makes Europe look like a very risky region to invest in."

Stark's remarks echoed a broad warning the ECB reiterated on Thursday that any form of government debt writedown that forces the private sector to take losses could damage the euro and the bloc's banks.

Stark pressed governments to show more leadership by explaining the euro zone crisis to their citizens to win support for policy response measures.

"European politicians follow the public opinion, instead of leading it. That leads to a sort of re-nationalisation of European politics," he said, pressing governments to put their public finances in order.

"Our mindset should change. It cannot go on that we continue to pile up debt," he said. "The only solution is debt reduction: spend less, reform more." (Created by Paul Carrel)