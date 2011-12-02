(adds detail, quotes, background)
NEW YORK Dec 2 An urgent solution to the
euro zone debt crisis needs to be found otherwise there will be
widespread macroeconomic and financial disaster, one of the
European Central Bank's top policymakers Juergen Stark warned on
Friday.
The euro zone faces a crucial week next week with the bloc's
leaders holding a crunch crisis summit at the end of it and the
ECB meeting for its final policy meeting of the year, with
pressure on it to make clear it is prepared to do whatever it
takes to save the euro. (for story click )
"The lingering and expanding sovereign debt crisis must be
halted to avoid macroeconomic and financial disaster, in the
euro area and beyond," Stark, one of the ECB's six-member
Executive Board said in a speech at the Forecaster Club of New
York which put the onus firmly on political leaders to act.
"A solution needs to be found urgently." "No country is
immune anymore to a loss of market confidence in its public
finances," Stark added, pointing the finger at the U.S., saying
it was now "essential for the U.S. to formulate a credible
fiscal consolidation programme that returns its government debt
to a declining path towards sustainable levels."
With the debt crisis taking an increasing toll on the euro
zone's economy, the ECB is expected to cut interest rates for
the second month running next week --by at least 25 basis
points-- a move that would shunt them back down to the record
low 1.0 percent they started the year at.
On top of that it is also expected to introduce a new wave
of support measures to help the bloc's battered banks, including
extending the loans it gives them to up to three years and
loosening its rules to make it easier to access its funding.
Stark, who will quit the ECB at the end of the year, stuck
to his view that the ECB should not be given the task of solving
the crisis, code for no all-out bond buying.
"Monetary policy should not be overburdened. Monetary policy
in the euro area was and will remain an anchor of confidence and
stability. It will remain dedicated to its mandate of
maintaining price stability."
Previously the ECB did not go under 1.0 percent with its
main interest rate, but this time around economists believe it
could be forced much closer to the zero mark.
Stark, who heads the bank's influential economics department
as draws up pre-meeting recommendations on interest rate moves
warned that ultra-low interest rates carried dangers.
"Maintaining very low interest rates for a protracted period
may weaken the financial incentive for deleveraging for both the
banking and non-financial sectors."
"Very low interest rates may also discourage banks from
trading in interbank money markets. This is an important market
for the transmission of monetary policy," Stark said.
