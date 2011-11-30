DALLAS Nov 29 Monetary authorities should
focus on price stability as the best way to ensure optimal
economic performance, a European Central Bank policy maker said
on Tuesday.
Juergen Stark, who is an outgoing board member of the ECB,
told a conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas that
there are limits to what monetary policy can do, a message that
was sure to resonate with his host, Dallas Fed President
Richard Fisher.
"We should recognize the centrality of price stability for
monetary policy," Stark said. "This is the best contribution
that monetary authorities can make to overall economic
welfare."
With investors and many public figures calling for the ECB
to take more decisive actions to stem a two-year financial
crisis, Stark's view remains controversial. Many analysts
believe central bank intervention is the only thing that can
put a floor under European debt markets and prevent the euro
zone from drifting apart.
But Stark, whose remarks focused largely on the theoretical
connections between globalization and monetary policy,
suggested the ECB had gone far enough.
"Monetary authorities should remind other parties that
there are reasonable limits to what monetary policy can do so
as to extricate the global economy from a predicament which
needs to be solved at its roots," he said.
Fisher has argued much the same from the perspective of his
perch at the Fed. He has said the weakness of the U.S. recovery
is largely a matter to be addressed by fiscal policy makers.
