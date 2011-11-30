DALLAS Nov 29 Monetary authorities should focus on price stability as the best way to ensure optimal economic performance, a European Central Bank policy maker said on Tuesday.

Juergen Stark, who is an outgoing board member of the ECB, told a conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas that there are limits to what monetary policy can do, a message that was sure to resonate with his host, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher.

"We should recognize the centrality of price stability for monetary policy," Stark said. "This is the best contribution that monetary authorities can make to overall economic welfare."

With investors and many public figures calling for the ECB to take more decisive actions to stem a two-year financial crisis, Stark's view remains controversial. Many analysts believe central bank intervention is the only thing that can put a floor under European debt markets and prevent the euro zone from drifting apart.

But Stark, whose remarks focused largely on the theoretical connections between globalization and monetary policy, suggested the ECB had gone far enough.

"Monetary authorities should remind other parties that there are reasonable limits to what monetary policy can do so as to extricate the global economy from a predicament which needs to be solved at its roots," he said.

Fisher has argued much the same from the perspective of his perch at the Fed. He has said the weakness of the U.S. recovery is largely a matter to be addressed by fiscal policy makers. (Reporting by Chris Baltimore; Writing by Pedro da Costa Editing by Leslie Adler)