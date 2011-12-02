NEW YORK Dec 2 An urgent solution to the
euro zone debt crisis needs to be found otherwise there will be
widespread macroeconomic and financial disaster, one of the
European Central Bank's top policymakers Juergen Stark warned on
Friday.
"The lingering and expanding sovereign debt crisis must be
halted to avoid macroeconomic and financial disaster, in the
euro area and beyond. No country is immune anymore to a loss of
market confidence in its public finances," Stark, one of the
ECB's six-member Executive Board said in a speech at the
Forecaster Club of New York.
He also repeated his warnings that the ECB should not be
given the task of solving the crisis stressing that it was the
job of politicians. In addition he said that ultra-low interest
rates carried dangers.
"Maintaining very low interests rates for a protracted
period may weaken the financial incentive for deleveraging for
both the banking and non-financial sectors."
"Very low interest rates may also discourage banks from
trading in interbank money markets. This is an important market
for the transmission of monetary policy," Stark said.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann, writing by Marc Jones in Berlin;
editing by Ron Askew)