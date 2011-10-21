WARSAW Oct 21 The European Central Bank is
already carrying a heavy burden and to give it additional tasks
would risk taking it closer to politics and jeopardising its
independence, ECB policymaker Juergen Stark said on Friday.
"To give more powers to the ECB ... I must say we have
already a heavy burden on our shoulders," he told a conference
in Warsaw.
"We have delivered on our mandate, we have delivered price
stability and there is a risk in putting more power to the ECB.
To give the ECB more tasks or more instruments, the central bank
will get closer to politics and would risk in the end its
independence."
