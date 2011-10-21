WARSAW Oct 21 The European Central Bank is already carrying a heavy burden and to give it additional tasks would risk taking it closer to politics and jeopardising its independence, ECB policymaker Juergen Stark said on Friday.

"To give more powers to the ECB ... I must say we have already a heavy burden on our shoulders," he told a conference in Warsaw.

"We have delivered on our mandate, we have delivered price stability and there is a risk in putting more power to the ECB. To give the ECB more tasks or more instruments, the central bank will get closer to politics and would risk in the end its independence." (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Marcin Goettig)