DALLAS Nov 29 Outgoing European Central Bank board member Juergen Stark on Tuesday gave a grim forecast for Europe's growth prospects, saying that economic forecasts for 2012 could be revised down.

"We expect ... significant slowdown in economic activity," Stark told reporters ahead of a speech at the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. "We see ... strong headwinds to economic activity, globally and in Europe."

ECB staff will review growth projections over the weekend, Stark said. (Editing by Leslie Adler)