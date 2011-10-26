DORTMUND, Germany Oct 26 The European Central Bank's current interest rate of 1.5 percent is appropriate, ECB Executive Board member Juergen Stark said on Wednesday.

The ECB left interest rates unchanged at its last policy meeting on Oct. 6. A Reuters poll of 70 economists showed that two thirds predict an interest rate cut by December.

"The current interest rates are adequate," said Stark, a monetary policy hawk who is resigning from his post this year.

Sources say the extension of the ECB's bond-buying programme to Italian and Spanish bonds led to his decision to quit.

Turning to Wednesday evening's summit of EU leaders, Stark added: "Hopefully this evening there will be a decision on recapitalising banks that need to be recapitalised. That is the decisive point to break the vicious circle." (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)