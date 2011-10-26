DORTMUND, Germany Oct 26 The European Central
Bank's current interest rate of 1.5 percent is appropriate, ECB
Executive Board member Juergen Stark said on Wednesday.
The ECB left interest rates unchanged at its last policy
meeting on Oct. 6. A Reuters poll of 70 economists showed that
two thirds predict an interest rate cut by December.
"The current interest rates are adequate," said Stark, a
monetary policy hawk who is resigning from his post this year.
Sources say the extension of the ECB's bond-buying programme
to Italian and Spanish bonds led to his decision to quit.
Turning to Wednesday evening's summit of EU leaders, Stark
added: "Hopefully this evening there will be a decision on
recapitalising banks that need to be recapitalised. That is the
decisive point to break the vicious circle."
