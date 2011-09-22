FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The whole common currency
project is in danger due to member states' runaway spending and
subsequent sovereign debt crisis, a European Central Bank study
coauthored by Executive Board member Juergen Stark said.
"Greatly increased fiscal imbalances in the euro area as a
whole and the dire situation in individual member countries risk
undermining stability, growth and employment, as well as the
sustainability of EMU itself," the study said.
The research paper, which was published by the ECB but not
expressly endorsed by it, also said that countries which do not
abide by the agreements should surrender their economic powers
to the European Union.
It called for strengthening fiscal governance by, among
other measures, "financial receivership where adjustment
programmes do not remain on track."
In addition to Juergen Stark, who is in charge of the ECB's
economics portfolio but announced this month he would leave the
bank, the study was authored by Ludger Schuknecht, Philippe
Moutot and Philipp Rother.
