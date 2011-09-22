FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The whole common currency project is in danger due to member states' runaway spending and subsequent sovereign debt crisis, a European Central Bank study coauthored by Executive Board member Juergen Stark said.

"Greatly increased fiscal imbalances in the euro area as a whole and the dire situation in individual member countries risk undermining stability, growth and employment, as well as the sustainability of EMU itself," the study said.

The research paper, which was published by the ECB but not expressly endorsed by it, also said that countries which do not abide by the agreements should surrender their economic powers to the European Union.

It called for strengthening fiscal governance by, among other measures, "financial receivership where adjustment programmes do not remain on track."

In addition to Juergen Stark, who is in charge of the ECB's economics portfolio but announced this month he would leave the bank, the study was authored by Ludger Schuknecht, Philippe Moutot and Philipp Rother.

For a copy of the study, titled "The stability and growth pact: Crisis and reform"