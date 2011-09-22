* ECB Stark study: euro sustainability at risk
* Calls for strengthening fiscal governance
* Slipping countries should enter financial receivership
* Euro falls against the dollar to 7-month low
By Sakari Suoninen and Martin Santa
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The whole euro currency
project is in danger due to member states' runaway spending and
subsequent sovereign debt crises, a European Central Bank study
co-authored by Executive Board member Juergen Stark said.
The study, perhaps the most strongly-worded warning about
the future of the euro by a central banker, serves as Stark's
parting shot and weakened the currency, which extended falls
against the dollar, dropping to a seven-month low of $1.3465.
The ECB said earlier this month Stark would leave the
central bank for personal reasons. Sources have told Reuters
that his unhappiness over the ECB's decision to reactivate its
bond-buying programme was his reason for leaving.
"Greatly increased fiscal imbalances in the euro area as a
whole and the dire situation in individual member countries risk
undermining stability, growth and employment, as well as the
sustainability of EMU (European Monetary Union) itself," the
study said.
Stark has a long track record of pressing politicians to
enforce stricter rules for the common currency area.
"That is exactly what they should be doing in this
environment," RBS economist Silvio Peruzzo said. "Effectively
they have been the only anchor of stability."
The research paper, which was published by the ECB but not
expressly endorsed by it, also said countries which do not abide
by the agreements on debt should surrender their economic powers
to the European Union.
Countries' unwillingness to surrender powers to a common
authority was counterproductive, the study said. It doubted
whether the latest suggested reforms would be sufficient.
It called for strengthening fiscal governance by, among
other measures, "financial receivership where adjustment
programmes do not remain on track".
National budget deficits should be approved at the European
level if they exceed "safe levels", there should be an automatic
correction of slippages and countries with budget deficits in
excess of three percent of gross domestic product (GDP) should
face automatic fines, Stark and his co-authors said.
So far, three euro zone countries -- Greece, Ireland and
Portugal -- have had to resort to EU/IMF rescue bailouts after
their debt servicing costs rose to unsustainable levels.
In addition, the ECB has spent more than 150 billion euros
buying government bonds off troubled states, including Italy and
Spain, to stop crisis contagion.
In addition to Stark, who remains in charge of the ECB's
economics portfolio until a successor is named, the study was
authored by Ludger Schuknecht, Philippe Moutot and Philipp
Rother.
Stark was one of the architects of the rules governing the
euro and has fought demands to relax them.
(For a copy of the study, titled "The stability and growth
pact: Crisis and reform", click on:
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Mike Peacock)