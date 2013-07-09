CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Intelsat to merge with SoftBank-backed OneWeb
Feb 28 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA on Tuesday agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal.
LONDON, July 9 The European Central Bank has not yet decided on the methodology for an assessment it will conduct of banks it will supervise, ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday, adding that reports of huge capital shortfalls at some institutions are "just guesses".
The ECB, which will take over a banking supervision role next year, is preparing to conduct a balance sheet assessment and asset quality review of banks.
These will feed into an overall stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority, in cooperation with the ECB.
"We have not yet decided at the ECB, in close cooperation with the EBA, on what kind of methodology or what kind of stress to be applied. We will do this after the summer," Asmussen said in a Atlantic Council roundtable discussion at Reuters' London office.
"I've seen a lot of reports already about huge capital shortfalls that will be revealed in the European banking sector. This to me is a bit funny because we have not decided how many banks we are talking about that fall under the stress test - because these are only the banks that fall under direct ECB supervision."
