FRANKFURT Feb 24 Greek banks are solvent and
better able to cope with the difficult period they are facing
following earlier efforts to make themselves safer, the head of
the European Central Bank's supervisory arm told the Financial
Times.
"The Greek banks are solvent," Daniele Nouy said in a
television interview posted on the Financial Times website.
"They have done a lot of work with the Greek supervisors
during the last years and months to get safer, sounder," she
added.
"They are much more able thanks to this work to sustain the
difficult period of time they are facing now, issues that are
more country issues than banking system issues."
