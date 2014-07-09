FRANKFURT, July 9 Efforts by the European
Central Bank to collect reams of lending data from leading euro
zone banks are almost done, and plans to complete safety checks
are running according to plan, the ECB's top financial
supervisor said on Wednesday.
Daniele Nouy, the head of the new banking watchdog at the
ECB, said preparations for the so-called asset quality review,
or AQR, which aims to test bank's balance sheets, were on track
for a timely finish.
"The AQR data collections have been almost fully completed,"
Nouy said in a presentation.
The ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) is preparing to
oversee around 120 banks as the leading European watchdog from
Nov. 4.
