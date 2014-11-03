FRANKFURT Nov 3 The European Central Bank needs to keep a close eye on the shadow banking sector as it assumes its new role as the euro zone's most powerful financial regulator, Daniele Nouy, the ECB's top supervisor, said on Monday.

The ECB's stringent new regime could even increase the appeal of shadow banking, a 24-trillion-euro industry in Europe - half the world's total - that comprises money market funds, some hedge funds, and firms involved in securities lending.

"The more rigorous the regulatory system, the more attractive shadow banking looks," Nouy told the European parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs in a public hearing. "We have to monitor, review, follow shadow banking."

Supervisors could do more to monitor and control the largely unregulated financial industry by keeping a close eye on the regulated banks upon which shadow banks rely, Nouy said. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Dominic Evans)