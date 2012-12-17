BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 17 The European Central Bank's vice president, Vitor Constancio, said on Monday several countries outside the euro zone would join the new pan-European single supervisory mechanism.
European ministers clinched a deal last week to give the ECB powers to supervise the currency bloc's banks from March 2014, taking the first step in a new phase of integration to help underpin the euro.
"I think I can say that there will be several non-euro area countries that will join the SSM," Constancio told a panel discussion in Frankfurt.
"On this (SSM) supervisory board, all participating countries will have full voting powers. And the Governing Council of the ECB can only accept or reject on bloc what will be the decision of this supervisory board," he added.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; writing by Paul Carrel)
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.